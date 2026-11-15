In Saudi Arabia, annual inflation slowed to 1.7% in October after 1.9% in September. The consumer price index rose by 0.1% month on month, according to data from the kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics, as reported by Asharq Al-Awsat.

Housing remains the main factor

The largest contribution to annual inflation came from the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels category, where prices rose by 3.5%. Actual housing rents increased at the same rate. On a monthly basis, prices in this category rose by 0.2%, including a 0.4% increase in actual rents.

Prices for insurance and financial services increased by 3.5% over the year, including a 6.5% rise in insurance services. The cost of goods and services in the recreation, sport and culture category rose by 2.7%, while package holidays increased by 4.6%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Food and transport

Food and beverages were 1.1% more expensive in October than a year earlier, compared with 1.4% in September. Prices in the transport category rose by 2.3%, due to a 9.5% increase in passenger transport costs. Prices in restaurants and accommodation establishments increased by 1.8%, while education services rose by 1.3%.

At the same time, furniture, household equipment and routine household maintenance became 0.5% cheaper, while clothing and footwear fell by 0.2%. In the category of personal care goods and services, social protection, and other goods and services, a decline of 0.6% was recorded.

Financial adviser Hussein Al-Attas linked moderate inflation to stable monetary policy, the Saudi riyal’s peg to the US dollar, import diversification and supply-chain efficiency. He also named rising maritime transport and insurance costs as potential risks. Economic analyst Ahmed Al-Shehri noted that despite the slowdown in the overall rate, housing and rent expenses continue to put pressure on household budgets.

Read us on