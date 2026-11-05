In the eurozone, annual industrial producer inflation accelerated to 11.1% in September, the highest level since February 2023. The increase in prices was largely driven by the energy sector, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Eurostat data.

Figure above expectations

The figure exceeded market expectations of 10.9%. In August, annual growth in producer prices in the eurozone stood at 8.3%. On a monthly basis, industrial prices rose by 2.5% in September, following a 2% increase in August.

Energy producer prices increased by 30.8% year-on-year and by 7.8% month-on-month. In August, annual growth in this sector was 21%. Excluding energy, industrial prices in the eurozone rose by 3.5%, compared with 3.4% a month earlier.

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Developments in EU countries

Across the European Union, industrial producer prices rose by 10.9% year-on-year and by 2.6% month-on-month. The largest annual increases were recorded in Bulgaria, at 22.9%, Ireland, at 19.9%, and Lithuania, at 19%. Luxembourg was the only country where producer prices declined, by 8.1% year-on-year.

The most notable monthly increases were recorded in Bulgaria, at 4.6%, followed by Lithuania, at 4.2%, as well as Greece and Spain, at 3.9% each. In Luxembourg and Malta, prices did not change during the month.

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