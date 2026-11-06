Estonia's October inflation revised to 4.2% — ERR News

In Estonia, annual inflation stood at 4.2% in October, the state statistical office Statistics Estonia reported. The final figure was higher than the preliminary estimate of 3.6% released a week earlier.

As ERR News reports, goods became 5% more expensive year on year in October, while services rose by 3.2%. The annual pace of price growth accelerated again after reaching a five-year low in the summer.

Transport and housing

Lauri Veski, head of the consumer price statistics service at Statistics Estonia, said that transport and housing costs had the largest impact on the October consumer price index. Petrol was 38.2% more expensive than a year earlier, while diesel fuel was 59.7% more expensive. Statistics Estonia linked the rise in fuel prices to the ongoing armed conflict in the Middle East.

Among housing expenses, the largest price increases were recorded for piped natural gas, up 60.8%; mixed municipal waste collection, up 56.6%; and wood fuel, up 12.6%. Electricity became 3.7% more expensive year on year.

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Food and service prices

Food products became 0.7% more expensive over the year. Vegetable prices rose by 8.5%, prepared meals by 3.2%, bakery products by 2.4%, and non-alcoholic beverages by 4.4%. At the same time, butter became 27.1% cheaper, yoghurt and other dairy products fell by 5%, and fresh and frozen meat declined by 3%.

The overall index was restrained by cheaper international air travel, with prices falling by 31.6%, as well as childcare services, down by 29.2%. According to Veski, this was linked to a change in fees for municipal kindergartens in Tallinn, after which most families in the city were exempted from the relevant payments.

Month on month, prices rose by 0.6% in October. Piped gas became 11.2% more expensive, petrol rose by 2.7%, diesel fuel and wood fuel by 2%, and electricity by 0.8%.

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