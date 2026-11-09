Iron infusion improved exercise capacity in HFpEF — News-Medical

A single intravenous iron infusion improved exercise capacity in people with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and iron deficiency. This was shown by the randomized IRON-MET HFpEF trial, News-Medical reports.

How the study was conducted

The trial included 65 patients with symptomatic HFpEF and iron deficiency. Their median age was 68 years, and 72% of participants were women. The treatment group included 44 people who received one intravenous dose of 1,000 mg of ferric derisomaltose. Another 21 participants received a placebo.

Before the infusion and 12 weeks afterward, all participants underwent cardiopulmonary exercise testing. The authors note that iron deficiency occurs in more than half of patients with HFpEF. Iron was administered intravenously because previous studies in other forms of heart failure showed no benefit from oral iron supplements, likely due to low absorption in the gastrointestinal tract.

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Results after 12 weeks

Peak oxygen consumption, or VO₂, an indicator of cardiorespiratory fitness, increased by approximately 10% in the infusion group. This measure did not change in the placebo group. Patients who received iron also showed improvements in prespecified secondary endpoints: six-minute walk distance, VO₂ at the anaerobic threshold, and New York Heart Association functional class.

Participants who received the drug had better indicators of iron availability in the blood. At the same time, patient-reported health status scores in a comprehensive questionnaire did not differ significantly between the groups. No serious adverse events related to iron administration were recorded.

Trial limitations

The results were presented at the 2026 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions and simultaneously published in the journal Circulation. The researchers emphasized that the sample was small and consisted predominantly of white patients, while follow-up lasted only 12 weeks. Further studies should examine the duration of the effect and outcomes in different patient groups.

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