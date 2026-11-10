Foreign investors invested $747.2 million in Pakistan’s government securities from July to October of the 2026–27 fiscal year. Of this amount, $509.2 million went into Pakistan Investment Bonds, while another $238 million went into treasury bills. This is according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan, cited by Dawn.

Largest investments in government bonds

The volume of Pakistan Investment Bonds purchased by foreign investors from July to October was the highest for this period. In October alone, about $251 million flowed into these securities.

The United Arab Emirates was the largest investor in Pakistan Investment Bonds, investing $395.7 million. Bahrain ranked second with $80 million. Bahrain also invested $72 million in treasury bills.

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Treasury bill yields

The United Kingdom was the largest investor in treasury bills, allocating $80 million to their purchase. At the same time, foreign inflows into Pakistan’s stock market were lower, at $124.4 million over four months. Total foreign inflows into government securities and shares amounted to $872 million.

On October 26, the State Bank of Pakistan raised its key rate by 50 basis points to 12%. After that, the yield on the benchmark six-month treasury bill reached 12.54%. The publication notes that exchange rate stability for more than a year is also seen as one of the factors driving interest in such investments.

Financial experts cited by the publication believe that high rates on government securities are encouraging investment within the country as well. In their view, this may narrow the private sector’s opportunities to obtain expensive financing through the banking system.

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