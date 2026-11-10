Japanese oil and gas company Inpex intends to maintain its presence in the Middle East despite shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, which have complicated its offshore operations in Abu Dhabi, UAE. At the same time, the company’s production onshore in the emirate continues without interruption, The National reports.

Masato Kamiya, managing director of Inpex’s Abu Dhabi business, said that the Middle East remains a key region for the company. He also noted that Inpex seeks to work with partners to increase production, but the possibility of increasing oil supplies from Abu Dhabi to Japan will depend on market conditions.

Japan’s dependence on Middle Eastern oil

In 2025, Japan received about 94% of its imported crude oil from the Middle East. After shipping through the Strait of Hormuz was disrupted, the country’s oil imports in April fell to about 850,000 barrels per day — nearly two-thirds lower than a year earlier and the lowest level since record-keeping began in 1979.

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In March, Japan began releasing 80 million barrels from its state reserves, the largest release in the country’s history. Japanese refiners also began seeking alternative suppliers and shipping routes. In September, the UAE accounted for 48.5% of Japan’s crude oil imports and the United States for 27.5%; the Middle East’s overall share was 68.4%.

Inpex assets in Abu Dhabi

Inpex has operated in Abu Dhabi for more than half a century and has produced oil offshore in the emirate since 1973. The company holds a 12% stake in the Upper Zakum field and a 10% stake in Lower Zakum; the concession is valid until 2058. In addition to its oil assets, Inpex is expanding its involvement in the emirate’s gas sector.

The company retains a 40% stake in the onshore Onshore Block 4, where it discovered oil, condensate and gas in 2021. Adnoc became the project operator. Inpex also acquired a 5% stake in the Bab Gas Cap gas concession alongside BP and TotalEnergies. The project is expected to be able to produce up to 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas per day.

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