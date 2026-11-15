The documentary film Inside Gaza, dedicated to the work of AFP journalists in the Gaza Strip after Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, won the award for best documentary film at the Cinemania Film Festival in Montreal, Canada. This was reported by Asharq Al-Awsat.

Stories of AFP journalists

The 72-minute film tells about the daily lives of four AFP journalists who covered events in a territory to which international media largely have restricted access. The film was directed by Hélène Lam Trong.

The film was edited from materials created by the AFP team directly in the Gaza Strip, as well as interviews recorded after the journalists left the territory.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The award was accepted by the AFP bureau chief

The award in Montreal was received by AFP's Gaza bureau chief Adel Zaanoun, one of the film's four protagonists. He dedicated the distinction to journalists who died during the war in Gaza, as well as to reporters who continue to work on the ground amid shortages of food, water, and internet access.

Zaanoun also called for supporting journalists and media freedom in Gaza and other parts of the world. As the publication notes, Inside Gaza has already won several international awards and may be eligible for an Oscar.

Read us on