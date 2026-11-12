His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary has warned that using retrospective facial recognition results as evidence could lead to the wrongful arrests of innocent people, particularly members of ethnic minorities. The Guardian reports, citing the inspectors’ report.

A search result is not evidence

The review concerned only retrospective facial recognition. Inspectors found that some investigators did not understand that a system result is intelligence rather than evidence, and that additional checks are therefore required before any coercive action is taken.

The report said that in some cases police officers placed excessive reliance on potential matches without carrying out sufficient checks. This led to improper investigative actions and created a risk of misidentifying or arresting a person.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Algorithmic bias and data retention

Inspectors also identified problems with algorithmic bias: it was more likely to falsely flag members of ethnic minorities as suspects. The reliability of results was also reduced by the uploading of poor-quality images, including blurred photographs or frames containing several faces.

The report separately noted that some police custody photographs that should have been deleted were in fact retained. According to the inspectors, legislation is not keeping pace with the development of facial recognition technologies, and there is no comprehensive legislative framework for their use. This makes it more difficult to determine the legal basis for using the technology and the safeguards needed to protect citizens.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Catherine Stone said that, in order to maintain public trust, police must demonstrate that appropriate safeguards are in place, that risks related to bias and data retention are controlled, and that human oversight of decisions is maintained.

Read us on