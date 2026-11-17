Researchers at the Salk Institute have developed the Superb-seq method, which makes it possible to simultaneously identify, at the single-cell level, on-target and off-target DNA changes introduced by the CRISPR system, as well as changes in gene activity. As News-Medical reports, the work was published in the journal Nature Methods on November 16, 2026.

What Superb-seq identifies

CRISPR/Cas9 is used for genome editing: the Cas9 protein cuts DNA at a specified site, guided by a guide RNA. However, the system can also introduce changes in regions of the genome that were not the intended target. Existing methods can show the locations of such off-target edits, but do not make it possible to determine in which individual cells they occurred and how they affected their behavior.

Superb-seq combines Cas9 editing, a short DNA sequence for recording the edit, and single-cell RNA sequencing. This makes it possible to link specific genome changes to changes in gene expression in the same cell. The authors note that off-target changes could potentially affect genes important for protecting cells from cancer or other unhealthy conditions.

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Results of the method's testing

The team tested Superb-seq on 34,000 cells from three cell lines. In one group of 10,000 laboratory-grown human leukemia cells, the method identified 43 editing sites, 36 of which were off-target, as well as 5,761 edited cells.

According to the researchers, the method also detected changes in gene expression caused by genome editing that existing approaches do not capture. Superb-seq is compared with Perturb-seq: this earlier method reads gene activity and guide RNAs, but does not directly identify DNA changes that arose after editing.

Potential applications

The authors view Superb-seq as a tool for fundamental research, drug development, personalized medicine, and creating data for machine-learning models. They indicate that differences between human genomes can produce different off-target changes, so such analysis may help assess the safety of genome-editing therapies at early stages of development.

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