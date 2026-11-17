Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Company and US investment firm Centerbridge Partners have agreed to acquire UK wealth management company Canaccord Wealth in a cash deal. The enterprise value is estimated at about £1.17 billion, or $1.54 billion.

The National reports this. The deal covers Canaccord Genuity’s private client wealth management business in the UK and the Crown Dependencies.

Assets and deal terms

Canaccord Wealth provides investment management and financial planning services to private clients. As of June 30, the company had £43.4 billion in assets under management and administration.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2027 after closing conditions are met and regulatory approvals are obtained. Following this, Mubadala and Centerbridge will jointly own Canaccord Wealth, while the current management team will retain a substantial stake in the business.

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Investors’ plans

Mubadala said it sees opportunities in a market where growing wealth and the increasing complexity of financial matters are driving demand for professional advice. Centerbridge noted that the UK wealth management sector is supported by demand for high-quality, personalized financial advice.

Over the past decade, Canaccord Wealth’s assets under management and its revenue have nearly tripled. According to the companies, Mubadala’s and Centerbridge’s investment is intended to support the next stage of its development.

Mubadala invests on behalf of the Abu Dhabi government and is expanding its international portfolio in renewable energy, mobility, advanced technology, artificial intelligence and life sciences. Last year, the fund’s assets increased by 17% to $385 billion.

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