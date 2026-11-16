Investment in China fell 8.1% over ten months — CNBC

Retail sales and industrial production slowed in China in October, while the decline in investment deepened. According to CNBC, all three key indicators were worse than economists had expected.

Consumption and production slowed

Retail sales, an indicator of consumer activity, rose by 0.4% year-on-year in October. Analysts had expected growth of 0.8%. In September, the figure stood at 1.1%, the highest level in six months.

Industrial production increased by 4.8% in October compared with the same period last year. This was below analysts' forecast of 5.3% and lower than September's 5.5%, which was the highest level in five months.

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Investment decline deepens

In the first ten months of the year, fixed-asset investment, including in real estate and infrastructure, fell by 8.1%. Analysts had forecast a 7% decline. CNBC notes that such a drop is unprecedented outside the COVID-19 pandemic period.

Weak economic indicators also affected the labor market. The overall unemployment rate edged down to 5.1% in October. At the same time, unemployment among young people aged 16 to 24, excluding students, stood at 18% in September and remained near its highest level of the year.

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