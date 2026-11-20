Investment company ARK Invest purchased about 935,000 shares of artificial intelligence developer Anthropic through six exchange-traded funds on the day of Anthropic’s Nasdaq debut. By the close of the first trading session, the stake was valued at more than $90 million, CoinDesk reports.

Purchases through six funds

The ARK Innovation ETF acquired the largest number of shares — 556,777. ARK Invest provided the transaction data in a trading update sent by email.

Anthropic, the developer of the Claude model, offered 980 million shares at $83 each and raised $81.3 billion. CoinDesk calls it the largest initial public offering in history.

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Share performance after the debut

Trading in Anthropic shares began at $111.50. At the end of the session, the shares were worth $97.17 — 13% below the opening price and 16% below the intraday high. Nearly 850 million shares of the company changed hands during the day.

On the same day, ARK Invest sold approximately 33,430 shares of chipmaker Nvidia, valued at $4.9 million at the close. Despite the new purchase, Anthropic did not enter the top 10 largest positions in ARK Invest’s portfolios.

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