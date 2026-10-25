Billionaire and hedge fund investor Bill Ackman called for Israel’s next government to be formed without National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. He said that the statements and actions of both politicians had caused significant damage to the country’s international reputation, The Hill reports.

Ackman’s arguments

Ackman, whom the outlet describes as a prominent supporter of Israel, published his position on the social network X. According to him, global media often present Ben-Gvir’s and Smotrich’s statements as reflecting the views of all Israelis.

In the investor’s view, a government without these two politicians could signal to the world a new stage for Israel. In his assessment, this would give the country an opportunity to restore its lost standing, strengthen prospects for expanding the Abraham Accords, and improve relations with Democrats, Republicans, and Americans in general.

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October 27 elections

Ackman did not endorse any candidate for prime minister, stressing that the choice should be made by Israel’s citizens. His statement came two days before the October 27 elections, in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking another term.

Among Netanyahu’s rivals, The Hill names former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, who leads the centrist Yashar party. According to the outlet, recent polls showed a slight lead for Eisenkot’s party over Likud, but neither side had an obvious path to the 61 seats needed to form a government in the 120-seat parliament.

Ben-Gvir leads the ultranationalist Otzma Yehudit party, while Smotrich leads the Religious Zionism party. Both politicians, according to The Hill, have faced international criticism over their extremist views regarding Palestinians and Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

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