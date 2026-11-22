In the United States, Nvidia’s next leader will face increased scrutiny of the company’s international business, restrictions on China’s access to advanced U.S. chips, and questions about financing artificial intelligence infrastructure. This assessment was given to Fortune by Bill Birmingham, managing director of REX Financial. REX Financial is the parent company of REX Shares, which manages $8.5 billion in assets.

In Birmingham’s view, the key challenge for Nvidia will be not so much a leadership change as Chinese companies’ access to U.S. chips. The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump announced a rule intended to close off the possibility of remote access to advanced AI chips and servers through data centers abroad. Trump also said he wants to prevent U.S. companies from building data centers in other countries.

China-related investigations

According to the publication, the office of the California attorney general sent Nvidia a subpoena as part of an investigation. Officials are determining whether the company or its former CEO Jensen Huang may have helped China obtain advanced chips or confidential information, and whether they misled investors about the related risks.

According to the New York Post, cited by Fortune, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is also examining whether Nvidia misled investors in its public disclosures. Huang and Nvidia’s general counsel Tim Teter agreed to appear before three U.S. House of Representatives committees regarding the company’s possible role in Chinese entities gaining access to advanced U.S. chips.

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Dependence on data center investment

Despite the pressure, Nvidia reported $115.8 billion in revenue in the third quarter of 2026, up 103% from a year earlier. Revenue from its data center division totaled $107.6 billion, or approximately 93% of the overall figure.

Birmingham believes investors will increasingly assess not current financial results, but future demand, Nvidia’s ability to maintain pricing power, and the resilience of the AI investment cycle. He drew attention to chip sales’ dependence on the ability of major cloud operators and smaller cloud providers to finance expensive data centers.

In August, Nvidia said it intended to mobilize more than $500 billion in third-party capital through partnerships with BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, KKR, and other financial institutions to develop AI infrastructure. In its quarterly report, the company clarified that these financing mechanisms remain preliminary arrangements and may not result in final agreements.

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