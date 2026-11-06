In the United States, three major investors planning to take part in Anthropic’s initial public offering believe that the expected valuation of the developer of the Claude chatbot should be lowered. The possibility of postponing the IPO due to a sell-off in technology stocks is also being considered, the Jerusalem Post reports, citing The Wall Street Journal.

Anthropic had been preparing to go public during the week beginning November 16, ahead of Thanksgiving in the United States. The company could have raised up to $100 billion, potentially making the offering the largest IPO in history. However, the final valuation, fundraising amount, and listing date have not yet been determined.

Possible valuation cut

According to the WSJ, one investor suggested that Anthropic could be valued closer to $1 trillion. This is about one-third below the previously expected valuation of $1.5 trillion.

Another potential investor said that the company could reduce the amount raised from $100 billion to about $80 billion. In his estimate, Anthropic could have more than $200 billion on its balance sheet after such an offering. Another WSJ source did not rule out postponing the IPO until market conditions improve.

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Technology market decline

Pressure on the valuations of AI companies intensified after a sell-off in technology-sector stocks. On Thursday, companies in the Nasdaq Composite index collectively lost about $2.5 trillion in market capitalization as investors moved away from investments in assets related to artificial intelligence.

At the same time, Anthropic’s financial performance remains important for potential IPO participants. According to a WSJ source, the company’s annual revenue run rate exceeded $80 billion at the end of October. Anthropic had previously reported rapid revenue growth, including thanks to its Claude Code programming tool and the expanded use of its products by corporate clients.

According to the WSJ, as of September 30, the company had about $146.6 billion in cash, but it is also incurring significant expenses on computing infrastructure, model development, and competition with other leading AI companies. Anthropic’s management and financial advisers are expected to assess further options in the coming days.

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