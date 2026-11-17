In November, investors reduced their exposure to technology stocks in a single month by the most since June 2006. The reason was expectations of slower growth in companies’ capital expenditure, according to Bank of America’s monthly survey of fund managers, as reported by Channel NewsAsia, citing Reuters.

Expectations for AI spending

The net overweight in technology stocks in investors’ portfolios fell to 12%, compared with 37% a month earlier. Bank of America analysts said the survey’s main signal was expectations of a pause or slowdown in capital expenditure on artificial intelligence.

A record 38% of respondents believe companies are overinvesting. Another 52% expect that one of the AI hyperscalers will announce cuts to capital expenditure within the next six months.

Concerns about a possible slowdown in spending on data centers after the US midterm elections contributed to the decline in technology stocks in recent weeks. The Nasdaq index lost more than 5% in October and has fallen a further 3% since the beginning of the year.

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Risks for markets

Survey participants named a possible AI bubble as the biggest risk to markets. In second place was a possible credit event at one of the AI hyperscalers. At the same time, according to the survey, concerns about inflation and disorderly increases in bond yields have eased.

Investors also increased their bond holdings: their underweight in this asset class became the smallest since November 2025. Only 3% of respondents forecast a recession in the global economy, while the amount of cash in their portfolios fell to a three-month low.

For 2027, 36% of investors expect the best performance from stocks outside the United States, 24% from US stocks, and 17% from gold. The Japanese yen was named the most promising currency by 42% of participants. Bank of America surveyed 169 investors managing $461 billion in assets.

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