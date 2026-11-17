In Japan, domestic and foreign investors are increasing their positions in government bonds, as the rapid rise in yields may be approaching its peak. SMBC Nikko Securities stated this, The Japan Times reports.

Keita Matsumoto, head of financial markets at SMBC Nikko, called the situation a possible “important turning point.” According to him, inflation risks and uncertainty over monetary policy continue to cause fluctuations, but investors are adjusting their portfolios in preparation for a potential decline in yields after several months of betting on their further rise.

Demand for safe-haven assets

Over the past month, Japanese government bonds have risen in price: multi-year yield highs attracted the attention of fund managers, while the global sell-off in stocks over concerns about artificial intelligence increased demand for safe-haven assets. Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese government debt for six consecutive weeks through November 6, the longest such streak since March 2020.

Matsumoto also linked the shift in positions in the stock and bond markets to concerns about the sustainability of spending on artificial intelligence and the financing required for such investments.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Bank activity and rate expectations

Among the main Japanese buyers of government bonds are banks, which are gradually increasing investments in securities with maturities of five to ten years. Data for last month also showed that net purchases of Japanese government bonds by domestic investors in the first half of the fiscal year reached a 17-year high. Some analysts attributed this to the rebalancing of pension fund portfolios.

At the same time, expectations of further rate hikes by the Bank of Japan and concerns over a possible expansion of budget spending are restraining some investors. The latest Bank of Japan summary of opinions indicates that many board members consider a near-term rate increase necessary. Overnight index swaps price in a probability of more than 80% that the rate will be raised by December.

In the ultra-long bond segment, foreign investors remain the key buyers. Matsumoto noted that they are being joined not only by hedge funds but also by foreign asset managers with longer investment horizons.

Read us on