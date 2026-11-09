The Saudi-Pakistan Joint Business Council has launched a private equity fund to deepen bilateral trade and private-sector investment. The council was formed by the governments of both countries, Dawn reports.

Investment allocation

The fund’s initial size has been set at several hundred million. It is planned to be expanded depending on opportunities in various sectors. Three-quarters of the funds are to be invested in Pakistan, while the remainder will go to projects in Saudi Arabia.

Areas of cooperation

In August this year, the council’s chairman, Prince Mansour bin Muhammad Al Saud, met with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during a visit to Pakistan. The parties discussed opportunities to expand economic cooperation and investment between the countries.

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According to the Pakistani prime minister’s office, the Saudi side expressed interest in investing in agriculture, ports, motorways, airport outsourcing, real estate, energy, electricity distribution and information technology. In the same month, the countries agreed to increase exports of Pakistani agricultural and food products to Saudi Arabia to $3 billion.

In June, Pakistan also invited Saudi investors to join the construction of the Sukkur–Hyderabad M6 motorway and two other major road projects.

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