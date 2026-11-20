Institutional investors in the United States bought shares of US spot bitcoin funds in the third quarter for a net amount equivalent to 49,229 bitcoins, or $4.11 billion at September 30 prices. This was the largest quarterly volume of such purchases since the second quarter of 2025 and offset net sales of 47,054 bitcoins over the previous nine months, CoinDesk reports, citing Galaxy Research.

Record assets in funds

As of September 30, companies that filed quarterly reports on Form 13F with the US Securities and Exchange Commission collectively reported holdings of fund shares equivalent to 356,491 bitcoins. Their value at that time was $29.78 billion, a record figure.

Galaxy Research converted the number of fund shares into the corresponding amount of bitcoin to avoid the impact of cryptocurrency price fluctuations on the calculations. Spot bitcoin funds, launched in January 2024, hold bitcoin, while their shares trade on stock exchanges.

Purchases through platforms for wealthy clients

About half of net purchases came from companies that invest on behalf of wealthy clients. Such platforms added a record 24,838 bitcoins during the quarter and now hold 40.5% of all bitcoin fund shares reported by institutional investors.

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Wells Fargo increased its reported position in fund shares by 14,636 bitcoins, to 30,553 bitcoins, nearly double the level at the end of June. This is the largest position among all Form 13F filers. About 85% of this position was held by the bank’s advisory and brokerage units, meaning it consisted mainly of client funds.

At the same time, Form 13F does not reflect short positions and most derivatives. Therefore, hedge funds’ purchases of bitcoin fund shares may be part of an arbitrage trade: a fund simultaneously buys shares of a spot fund and sells bitcoin futures, without having a net directional position in the cryptocurrency.

After the end of the third quarter, the situation changed: according to Galaxy Research, by November 16 the funds held 38,531 fewer bitcoins, while the price of bitcoin fell from $83,580 to $64,943.

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