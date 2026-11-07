Engineer Ali launches wildlife alert website in Kashmir — Taipei Times

In Kashmir, India, software engineer Mudassir Ali created the free Wildping website to warn people about dangerous wild animals appearing nearby. Platform users can report sightings of Himalayan black bears and leopards, after which people nearby receive alerts, Taipei Times reports.

Launch after his mother’s death

The 33-year-old Ali launched Wildping last month, on the first anniversary of his mother’s death. She was killed in a bear attack. According to official data, at least 50 people have died in the region in wildlife attacks since 2023, while hundreds more have been injured.

Ali explained that he wanted to use his professional skills to help residents of areas where such incidents occur. He said he does not want other people to experience a similar loss.

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Monitoring zones for home and school

Wildping allows users to set up monitoring zones around specific places — a home, farm, school or a route children use. If a bear appears nearby, users receive an alert on their phones. The website is available in English, Hindi and Urdu.

Conflicts between people and wildlife in the Himalayas are becoming an increasingly visible problem due to deforestation and the shrinking of natural habitats. Kashmir is home to Himalayan black and brown bears, while leopards also live in its forests. Experts noted that Himalayan black bears account for more than 80% of wildlife-related deaths and injuries in the region.

Less than a month after its launch, Wildping attracted about 9,000 visitors, and hundreds of users regularly return to the platform. Yasir Iqbal said that he spotted a bear last week and immediately reported it through the app. According to him, many people in his village are already using the service.

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