Mercedes-Benz in Germany plans to relaunch its voluntary departure program for non-production employees in December. According to Handelsblatt’s calculations for engineers in Baden-Württemberg, a 52-year-old employee who makes a quick decision could receive up to €422,000 in severance pay.

As Der Spiegel reports, citing Handelsblatt, the program will run for ten months, until September 30, 2027. The company plans to send offers to more than 30,000 employees, including those who have been on sick leave for more than six weeks. Participation is voluntary, but Mercedes-Benz may reject an application in order to retain specialists in key positions.

Program terms

The program will apply to office employees, foremen, team, department and division heads. For the first time, heads of business areas will also receive offers. A condition is more than three years of service at Mercedes-Benz as of December 1.

For employees under 39, the payment amount will depend on length of service. For example, after 13 years of work, a base amount of €17,500 and 18 monthly pre-tax salaries are provided. For employees aged 40 to 56, age is the key criterion: a 52-year-old employee may receive a €22,500 base payment and 40 monthly salaries.

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Employees aged 57 and over will be offered early retirement with a payment of at least €25,000, which often reaches a six-figure amount. An additional €5,000 to €15,000 is provided for switching to part-time work before retirement. Employees aged 63 and over are offered a fixed €25,000 if at least one year remains until retirement.

Bonus for a quick decision

Those who agree to leave by the end of March 2027 will receive an additional turbo bonus of 10% of the severance amount, but no less than €17,500. According to Handelsblatt’s calculations, the total payment for a 52-year-old engineer in Baden-Württemberg could range from €339,000 to €422,000. A 57-year-old engineer with five and a half years remaining until turning 63 could receive up to €395,000.

According to Handelsblatt, Mercedes-Benz explained the new round in internal communications by the deterioration of the economic environment, including weak momentum in China. In 2025, the group spent €1.6 billion on severance payments, and €405 million in the first nine months of 2026. During the previous program, from April 2025 to March 2026, about 5,500 employees left the company.

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