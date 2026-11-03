In Johannesburg, South Africa, the city authorities and the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) signed an addendum to a pay parity agreement affecting approximately 35,000 workers. The deal was announced on Tuesday at 17:00, a few hours before voting in the local elections, Daily Maverick reports.

The addendum is linked to a salary equalisation agreement concluded through political mediation in November 2025. It concerns planned payments ranging from 1.2 billion to 5 billion South African rand. The initial agreement was valued at about 10.3 billion rand, with payments scheduled through July 2027.

The city authorities did not say when exactly the funds would be paid, how much remains outstanding, or what sources would finance these obligations.

Concerns over funding

Julia Fish, head of the civic organisation JoburgCAN, said that workers who had not been properly paid for years deserve salary adjustments. At the same time, she warned that the financially troubled municipality should not take on obligations that could burden a future administration or worsen service delivery for residents.

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Yunus Chamda, coordinator of the Johannesburg Crisis Alliance, said that workers are entitled to payments due to them, while residents are entitled to reliable municipal services and responsible management of public funds. According to him, the agreement should be accompanied by a transparent and financially realistic plan that protects essential services and infrastructure investment.

The city’s financial condition

In April, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana instructed Johannesburg to halt implementation of the wage agreement, calling it unfunded and a threat to the municipality’s financial sustainability. According to his data, in the 2024/25 financial year, the city owed creditors 25.2 billion rand, while cash and cash equivalents amounted to 3.9 billion rand.

According to Samwu regional secretary Thobani Nkosi, by the end of October the city had paid only 1.2 billion rand, although another 5.2 billion rand had been due in July. Johannesburg’s 2026/27 budget provides for 88.3 billion rand in operating expenditure and 8.8 billion rand in capital expenditure. A payment of 5 billion rand would equal more than half of the city’s annual capital budget, although capital funds cannot simply be redirected to salaries.

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