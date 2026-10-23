Jordan has declared three days of national mourning following an attack on a Greek Orthodox church in the village of Hamud in the southern province of Karak. Seven people were killed in the attack. As reported by Anadolu Agency, the mourning period began on October 23, 2026.

Flags to be flown at half-mast

Prime Minister Jafar Hassan ordered flags to be flown at half-mast at ministries, government departments, and public institutions. The government said the decision reflects the grief of all Jordanians and their solidarity in the wake of the tragedy. Authorities also expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

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Investigation continues

Government spokesperson and Communications Minister Mohammad Momani linked the attack to extremist takfiri ideology, which declares other people unbelievers. According to him, investigators are examining whether the attackers had ties to any organizations. The findings are to be made public after the investigation is completed.

Momani stated that Christians are an integral part of Jordanian society and have deep historical roots in the country. He added that law enforcement officers continue to search for the attackers and everyone involved in the crime. King Abdullah II visited the injured at Karak Government Hospital on Friday evening after pledging to impose the harshest punishment in response to the attack.

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