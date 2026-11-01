Jordanian law enforcement officials said they prevented the smuggling of 2 million drug pills through the Jaber crossing on the border with Syria. As the Jerusalem Post reports, a truck with suspicious cargo was stopped while attempting to enter Jordan after intelligence was received about the vehicle.

Operation at the Jaber crossing

The operation was carried out by officers of Jordan’s Anti-Narcotics Department in coordination with customs and other security agencies. Jordanian security authorities have repeatedly reported attempts to transport drugs from Syria: smuggling, including of Captagon, has for years remained one of the main problems along the shared border.

According to the publication, under the regime of Bashar al-Assad, Syrian authorities supported drug trafficking. Syria’s current government, the Jerusalem Post writes, does not support smuggling, but transporter networks continue to operate. By some estimates, smuggling routes use the Suwayda area in southern Syria amid clashes between Druze groups and the government.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other incidents in southern Jordan

Karak police also seized nine automatic weapons and GPS devices after discovering a suspicious bag in the Muhi area. Public Security Directorate spokesperson Brigadier General Amer Sartawi said that the bag was carried by thermal balloons, and preliminary investigation results indicate that it was blown by the wind from the kingdom’s southern border. The investigation is ongoing.

Speaking at the 22nd Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani stated that Damascus and Amman have strategic relations and close cooperation in security and defense. According to him, Jordan’s security is part of Syria’s security, and Syria’s security is part of Jordan’s security.

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