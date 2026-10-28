Jordan and Syria agreed to establish a joint security committee to investigate Jordanian airstrikes in southern Syria and strengthen coordination to protect civilians and Syria’s sovereignty. The agreement was reached during a telephone conversation between Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Anadolu Agency reports.

Investigation of the strikes

The committee is to examine the circumstances of the strikes carried out on Monday and their consequences. The sides also plan to develop mechanisms for intelligence sharing and coordination of actions on the ground.

Safadi expressed deep regret over the deaths of civilians and conveyed condolences to the Syrian people. According to him, the strikes targeted facilities of the Islamic State group and were based on intelligence about confirmed threats and imminent attacks against Jordan.

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Casualties and the sides’ positions

According to Syrian television channel Al-Ekhbariya, citing the Daraa provincial health directorate, seven people were killed and three others were injured in the airstrikes. The Syrian government stated that the operation took place without prior coordination with Damascus, and Syria’s Foreign Ministry conveyed its objections to Jordan.

The Jordanian army said it attacked facilities of groups that, in its assessment, were linked to an attack on people mourning those killed at a church in the village of Hamud in the southern Karak province. According to Jordan’s Public Security Directorate, nine people were killed in the attack on the church.

The ministers stressed the need for direct security coordination to counter common threats, protect civilians, and combat the smuggling of weapons and drugs across the border.

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