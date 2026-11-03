Jordan has charged three men with terrorism-related crimes following a deadly armed attack on St. George's Church in the village of Hammoud in El-Karak province. As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, authorities say the suspects are two Jordanian brothers and a relative related to them by marriage.

Attack during a funeral

On October 23, armed attackers stormed a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church. According to authorities, nine people were killed and another 25 were injured in the attack. The suspects fled after the attack but were detained three days later.

Jordan's state security prosecutor said the investigation had completed all procedures in the case of the attack on St. George's Church, which the prosecution called a terrorist attack. Authorities described the suspects as supporters of a radical extremist ideology.

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Seven charges

The charges include committing a terrorist act resulting in a person's death, using weapons and ammunition for a terrorist act, possessing weapons for terrorist purposes, conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, and promoting the ideology of a terrorist group.

Under Jordanian counterterrorism legislation, the most serious charge — committing a terrorist act resulting in death — may be punishable by the death penalty if convicted.

After the attack, Jordan struck “terrorist organizations” in Syria and said it had eliminated more than 20 extremists. According to the publication, the strikes caused a brief diplomatic crisis between Jordan and Syria.

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