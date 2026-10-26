Jordan says it struck militant hideouts in Syria — Jerusalem Post

Jordan said its air force on Monday struck sites in southern Syria that it described as militant hideouts. The Jerusalem Post reported.

Jordan’s statement

According to Jordan’s statement, the decision to carry out the strikes was made after links were established between the attackers involved in last week’s deadly church attack and groups operating in southern Syria that the Jordanian side described as terrorist.

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Syria’s reaction

Syrian authorities did not immediately comment on the report of the strikes. It also remains unclear whether these actions were coordinated with Damascus.

The Jerusalem Post notes that information about the incident is still coming in. The article does not name the specific groups with which, Jordan claims, the attackers were linked. The outlet also did not provide the number of strikes, a list of targets, or information on the consequences of the operation at the time of publication.

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