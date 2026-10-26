Jordan arrests three suspects in church attack — The National

Jordanian security forces have arrested three suspects in an attack on a church in the village of Hamud in Karak governorate, which killed nine people and injured another 40. The National reports, citing the state agency Petra.

Detention of suspects

Jordan's Public Security Directorate said law enforcement officers found the three suspects early on Monday morning in an abandoned house. According to the agency, they refused to surrender and opened fire on security forces.

Law enforcement officers returned fire and detained all three after they were wounded. No security personnel were injured. Firearms and ammunition were seized at the scene.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attack during a funeral

Armed attackers opened fire at the church during a funeral. The Public Security Directorate did not report any suspected affiliation of those detained with any group.

Jordanian Interior Minister Mazen al-Faraya said on Friday that the attack was carried out by extremists, but added that it was too early at that time to determine whether they had links to known groups inside or outside the country. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Sunday, hundreds of Jordanians from different regions of the country attended a funeral service for eight of the nine Christians who were killed. The service was held at the same church in Hamud where the attack took place. King Abdullah called the shooting terrorism on Friday and vowed to hold those responsible accountable.

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