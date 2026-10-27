The Jordanian Air Force attacked targets in southern Syria after an attack on a Greek Orthodox church in Jordan’s Karak province, which killed nine people. As Der Spiegel reports, the Jordanian army described the operation as a response to the attack that occurred on Friday.

Strikes in southern Syria

The Jordanian military said that fighter jets destroyed several positions of “terrorist organizations” that, according to the army, were linked to the attackers. It said there were dead and wounded among members of these groups.

Syrian state agency Sana reported that the southern province of Daraa was hit. According to its information, eight people were killed, including three children and an elderly man. Information about casualties and the targets hit has not been independently confirmed.

Closure of the border crossing

The Syrian government said Jordan had not coordinated the airstrikes with the Syrian side. According to Sana, Syrian authorities launched an investigation into the attacks and contacted Jordan to discuss the situation. Damascus also stressed the need to coordinate security measures in border areas.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Syria announced the suspension of the movement of people and goods in both directions through the Nasib border crossing, the main crossing between the two countries. The reason cited was “current circumstances.”

During the attack on St. George’s Church in Hammoudi, armed men killed nine people attending a mourning ceremony. On Monday, Jordanian security forces detained three suspects. According to police, they barricaded themselves in an abandoned house and fired at law enforcement officers; all three were wounded and hospitalized.

Jordanian Interior Minister Mazen al-Faraya said the detainees were Jordanian citizens and that there was no information about their contacts or cooperation with foreign groups. At the same time, the Jordanian army reported strikes on positions of groups it links to the attackers.

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