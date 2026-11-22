Manchester United defender Leny Yoro was shown a red card in the eighth minute of the match against Liverpool at Anfield after fouling forward Alexander Isak. The dismissal was Manchester United's fastest in Premier League matches. As BBC Sport reports, referee Sam Barrott immediately penalized the infringement and sent Yoro off.

The incident involving the foul on Isak

Ronald Araujo played a long forward pass to Isak. The Swedish forward touched the ball, after which Yoro collided with him from behind and knocked him down. At the time of the infringement, Isak was moving directly toward goal through the central area, with no defenders nearby who could have provided cover.

The key question in assessing the incident was whether Isak could have retained control of the ball. Before contact with his opponent, the forward took a heavy touch and pushed the ball several metres ahead. Referee and video assistant John Brooks had to determine whether Isak would have reached the ball before goalkeeper Senne Lammens and whether he would have had an obvious chance to score.

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Why VAR did not change the decision

The rules on denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity require an assessment of the distance to goal, the direction of the attack, the likelihood of controlling the ball, and the positioning of players. BBC Sport describes the case as borderline: where there is doubt, VAR should not intervene, as a review requires a clear error by the referee.

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Danny Murphy said he had no doubts about the validity of the red card. Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville also supported the decision, calling Yoro's actions late and careless. At the same time, BBC Sport notes that similar incidents this season have received different assessments, so the club may lodge an appeal.

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