Joost Luiten has taken sole lead of the DP World Tour Championship leaderboard after the first round at the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates. He completed the round in 67 strokes, five under par, and leads Denmark's Jacob Skov Olesen by one stroke.

Luiten's lead

Luiten, who was the last player in the tournament field and ranked 56th in the season standings, unexpectedly moved into the lead. Olesen shared first place for a time but finished the day at four under par.

Rory McIlroy, Victor Perez, Gregorio De Leo, Freddy Schott and Francesco Laporta are all three under par and trail the leader by two strokes. McIlroy opened the tournament with a 69, making five birdies and two bogeys in windy conditions.

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McIlroy's Race to Dubai chances

On the final par-5 hole, McIlroy failed to convert an eagle chance that would have allowed him to overtake Eugenio Chacarra in the projected Race to Dubai standings. To retain a chance of surpassing Chacarra in the season standings and winning a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title, McIlroy needs to finish at least fourth.

Season leader Chacarra opened the competition with a level-par round of 72, Sky Sports News reports.

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