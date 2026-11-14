During a roadshow in the United States, the order book for Anthropic’s $64 billion initial public offering was six times oversubscribed by the end of Thursday. Channel NewsAsia, which published a Reuters report, cited knowledgeable sources.

According to one source, by the end of the first day of the roadshow, Tuesday, orders were approximately twice the number of shares available. Another source said that by the end of Thursday, the order book was six times oversubscribed. The roadshow is due to continue until next Wednesday, when the artificial intelligence company is expected to set the offering price.

Anthropic and its banks are holding meetings with potential investors in New York, Boston and San Francisco. According to two sources, institutional investor interest in Anthropic’s IPO exceeds that seen during the first days of SpaceX’s roadshow. Reuters previously reported that SpaceX’s IPO was twice oversubscribed at the end of the second day of presentations.

Demand for a large offering

Bankers and investors described the early demand as significant given the scale of the offering. At the same time, for many expected IPOs, a single-digit oversubscription figure is considered moderate. Sources expect the order book to increase substantially during the roadshow, but caution that the terms of the offering and demand for the shares may change. Anthropic declined to comment.

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Valuation questions

Investors are assessing whether Anthropic can maintain its edge in developing advanced artificial intelligence models amid competition, including from Alphabet’s Google. They are also considering whether the Claude chatbot will retain its leadership not only in coding but also in the broader market for knowledge workers.

According to two sources, banks estimate Anthropic’s projected revenue in 2028 at about $270 billion to $280 billion and use this figure in valuation models. Some analysts’ forecasts project revenue of $52 billion to $53 billion in 2026 and $135 billion to $137 billion in 2027. At the same time, one investor who analyzed the IPO but did not submit an order has a 2028 forecast about 30% below analysts’ estimates.

Some investors also expressed caution over the company’s limited responses to some questions during the roadshow. According to one participant, one of the group presentations did not include a conference call that would have allowed institutional investors to ask questions. Morgan Stanley declined to comment, while Goldman Sachs did not respond to Reuters’ request.

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