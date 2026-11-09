In Lagos, Nigeria, Dangote Industries Chairman Aliko Dangote said that the initial public offering of shares in the Dangote refinery did not meet its goal of attracting 10 million retail investors. The Rio Times reports, citing his speech at the 25th annual WIMBIZ conference.

According to Dangote, the target could not be reached due to the limited time frame for the offering and insufficient public awareness of how to purchase shares. He also noted that the final number of investors has not yet been determined, but in his view, it came close to the planned figure.

Terms of the offering

As part of the offering, called The People’s IPO, investors were offered 4.1 billion ordinary shares at 525 Nigerian naira each. The minimum application was 10 shares, or 5,250 naira. If fully placed, the share package was expected to be worth about 2.15 trillion naira, or approximately $1.6 billion.

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The offering began on September 14, 2026. Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission approved an extension of the deadline for its completion until October 27.

Share allocation

As of November 8, the company had not disclosed the official number of IPO participants or the final share allocation results. The date of this allocation had also not been confirmed. November 10 had previously been cited as a tentative date, but neither the company nor the regulator confirmed it.

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