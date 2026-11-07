Paraguay’s State Social Insurance Institute (IPS) said it will pay pensions on schedule after the start of a resolution procedure involving Ueno Bank. About 32,000 pensioners received payments through this bank, and IPS has begun arranging accounts for them at another financial institution.

As The Rio Times reports, on November 3, 2026, the Central Bank of Paraguay announced the start of a resolution procedure involving Ueno Bank. The regulator explained that the bank’s solvency ratio had fallen below half of the established minimum. The bank served nearly 3 million customers, and depositors’ funds were frozen after the institution came under the central bank’s control.

IPS assurances

Acting IPS President Mirta Arias said that the institute would fulfill its obligations on the specified dates. According to her, IPS created technical and legal groups to protect its own funds. Arias also described the institute as a preferred creditor, meaning one that expects its claims to be given priority over many others.

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IPS financial manager Gladys Vera said that pension payments are financed by contributions from employees and employers and do not depend on the institute’s financial investments.

Transfer of accounts

IPS has not yet named the bank to which the accounts of 32,000 pensioners will be transferred, but promised to disclose details in the coming days. The additional annual payment to pensioners, known in Paraguay as aguinaldo, is due to begin on November 17, 2026. The institute noted that these funds are secured by interest and income that had already been reserved.

On November 6, Paraguay’s Senate removed President Santiago Peña from office. Vice President Pedro Alliana was sworn in as head of state.

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