"Ipswich" drew 2-2 with "Aston Villa" in a Premier League match at Portman Road. The hosts fell behind twice but equalised on each occasion. As Sky Sports reports, the match was attended by 29,158 spectators.

Goals in the first half

"Aston Villa" opened the scoring in the 16th minute. Alisson took advantage of a pass from Johan Manzambi to put the visitors ahead. Before that, Boubacar Kamara failed to convert a chance. In the 18th minute, Emersonn equalised after finding space in the opponents' penalty area.

In the 27th minute, the Birmingham team took the lead again. Joao Gomes scored with an acrobatic strike following a corner kick.

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The hosts' second comeback

"Ipswich" restored parity for a second time in the 56th minute. Leif Davis headed home an attack developed down the left flank by Julio Enciso.

For "Aston Villa", this was their eighth consecutive Premier League match without defeat—the longest active unbeaten run in the competition. At the same time, the team drew for the fourth match in a row. "Ipswich" have now gone six league matches without a win; only "Manchester United" have a longer current winless run—10 games.

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