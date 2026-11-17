OilPrice reports that Iraq and the U.S. oil and gas company Chevron have agreed on the commercial terms of a deal to develop the West Qurna-2 oil field in the south of the country. The parties expect to formally sign the document by December 31, 2026, before the end of Chevron’s exclusive negotiation period, which runs until February 2027.

According to the publication, the agreement was reached after a meeting between Iraqi Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair al-Abadi and Chevron Vice President for Business Development Joe Cook.

Nasiriyah negotiations separated

An OilPrice source working with Iraq’s Ministry of Oil said that Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Mohsen al-Mandalawi instructed that negotiations on West Qurna-2 be accelerated during a November visit by a Chevron delegation. The parties decided not to link this deal to separate negotiations on developing the Nasiriyah oil field, which will continue at a slower pace.

In September, Iraq’s Ministry of Oil signed a contract with Chevron for technical consultations for the state-owned Basra Oil Company on certain aspects of the field. According to OilPrice, Basra Oil Company has managed West Qurna-2 since Russia’s Lukoil effectively exited the project in November 2025.

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Reserves and potential production

The field is located about 65 kilometers northwest of Basra and holds around 14 billion barrels of oil reserves. During Lukoil’s development of the field, it consistently produced about 400,000 barrels per day, which at the time accounted for roughly 9% of Iraq’s total oil production.

The OilPrice source claims that Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has set a working target of 800,000 barrels per day for peak production at West Qurna-2. Lukoil’s earlier contract envisaged a peak rate of 1.2 million barrels per day after the initial target of 1.8 million barrels was lowered.

The publication links the acceleration of the agreement to Baghdad’s need to increase oil revenues, attract Chevron’s technological and financial capabilities, and secure U.S. support.

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