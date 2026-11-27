Iraqi authorities have ordered the transfer to federal control of oil exports from the Kurdistan Region, border crossings and oil fields guarded by Kurdish forces. OilPrice reports.

Control over exports and borders

According to the publication, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's order of November 24 provides for the transfer of all border points in Kurdistan to the Federal Border Ports Authority. The Kurdistan Regional Government will not be able to approve oil exports outside the procedures of the federal oil ministry.

The ministry must also take control of fields in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Salah al-Din and Diyala that are guarded by Kurdish forces. The article notes that the Khormala field is likely also included in this list.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Court ruling and reaction of Kurdish parties

Iraq's Federal Supreme Court, having considered al-Zaidi's appeal, ruled that issues of borders, customs and control over oil exports fall within the authority of the federal government. The court also limited the powers of the regional administration to the territory it controlled as of March 19, 2003.

On November 26, federal border forces closed two crossings on the borders with Syria and Iran that had been run by the Kurdistan government. The Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan jointly called these measures a red line. Iraq's leaders agreed to begin a national dialogue on December 1, and on December 14 the court is to consider a lawsuit to recognize Masrour Barzani's government as interim.

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