Iraq has signed contracts to purchase modern air defense systems and expects to receive the first batches soon. This was stated by the country’s Air Defense Commander, Lieutenant General Muhannad Ghalib Al-Asadi, The National reports.

According to Al-Asadi, the purchases are part of a three-stage strategy to develop Iraq’s air defense, which provides for detecting and intercepting aerial threats. He noted that technical delegations inspected and tested several modern air defense systems and types of weapons before the procurement decision was made.

Military training

The commander did not name either the types of systems ordered or the supplier countries. He said that some of the contracts had already been funded, and that some of the contracted systems, according to him, had demonstrated high effectiveness in the current regional conflict.

Iraq has already begun sending military personnel to manufacturing countries for training in the use of the new equipment. Al-Asadi stressed that after purchase, the equipment cannot be deployed immediately: infrastructure, personnel training and operational preparation are required.

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Protection of energy infrastructure

Iraq seeks to eliminate long-standing gaps in the control and protection of its airspace. The need for this intensified after the U.S.-led international coalition’s mission against the Islamic State group ended in late September, withdrawing troops and equipment from the country, including air defense assets.

Al-Asadi also said that the Air Defense Command had received permission to conduct tactical live-fire exercises next week. The military will practice intercepting aircraft that violate Iraqi airspace and countering strike drones using available artillery.

The issue of protecting energy facilities became particularly urgent after an attack on the Khor Mor gas field in Kurdistan. It caused a fire and halted gas supplies to several power plants, reducing electricity provision in areas administered by the Kurdistan Regional Government.

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