Iraq plans to increase oil production to 7 million barrels per day by 2030 and to 10 million barrels per day by 2032. Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi stated this in Baghdad during a conversation with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, The National reports.

According to al-Zaidi, the Kurdistan Region is expected to provide about 1 million barrels per day of the planned volume. He said that increased production would have a positive impact on the development and economy of the entire country.

Negotiations with OPEC

Iraqi Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair told the state news agency INA that Baghdad is negotiating with OPEC to increase its export quota. According to him, the country seeks to increase production to obtain funds for infrastructure projects and government programmes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Iraq's OPEC production quota stands at 4.431 million barrels per day. Before the start of the war with Iran, the country produced approximately 4.4 million barrels per day. Oil revenues usually provide about 90% of state budget receipts.

Exports and new routes

In October, Iraqi oil exports amounted to about 3.4 million barrels per day. Earlier, supplies fell sharply due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz: exports declined from 3.36 million barrels per day in February to 131,000 barrels per day in April. Iraq's monthly oil revenues before the export decline amounted to about $7 billion.

To implement its plans, Baghdad seeks to finalize multibillion-dollar oil and gas agreements, mainly with the US companies Chevron, HKN Energy and Halliburton. Iraq is also considering new export routes through pipelines to the Syrian port of Baniyas, Jordan's Aqaba and Turkey's Ceyhan to reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz.

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