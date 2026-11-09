Iraq has reached an agreement with the United States providing for the transportation of Iraqi oil through a corridor along the coast of Oman and intended to help increase exports. OilPrice reports, citing Reuters.

Losses due to export disruptions

Iraq’s foreign minister said in an interview with Al Jazeera that the country had lost around $60 billion due to war-related disruptions in crude oil exports. Iraq is OPEC’s second-largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia and depends almost entirely on the Strait of Hormuz to supply crude to global markets.

According to the publication, after the United States and Israel began strikes on Iran in late February, production at Iraq’s southern fields fell by 70% in the first months, to 1.3 million barrels per day. The reason was limited oil storage capacity and the inability to export it through the blocked Strait of Hormuz.

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Resumption of supplies

In October, Iraq exported an average of about 3.4 million barrels of oil per day, nearly matching the pre-war level of 3.3–3.5 million barrels. In September, this figure stood at 2.65 million barrels per day.

Iraqi Oil Minister Bassem Mohammed Khudair said the country exports crude via three routes: through the Strait of Hormuz, Ceyhan, and by tanker trucks through Syria. The government is also investing in new pipelines and export terminals on Iraq’s coast and aims to increase exports to 5 million barrels per day.

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