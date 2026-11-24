Iraq has refused to accept OPEC+'s assessment that the country can sustainably produce less than 5 million barrels of oil per day. Baghdad insists that the organization recognize its production capacity at around 6 million barrels per day, OilPrice reports.

The issue of quotas for 2027

Under the current OPEC+ agreement, Iraq's production limit stands at 4.431 million barrels per day. Recognition of higher production capacity could strengthen Baghdad's position in seeking a larger quota. At the group's upcoming Sunday meeting, target production levels for 2027 are expected to be discussed.

Before determining permitted production volumes, OPEC+ engaged external consultants to assess the production capabilities of member countries. An increase in Iraq's quota would mean either additional oil supply to the market or a reduction in permitted production for other members of the group.

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Discrepancies in production data

Earlier this month, Iraqi Oil Minister Bassem Mohammed Khudair said that the country was already producing more than 5 million barrels per day. He also claimed that Iraq was complying with OPEC+ requirements because its exports were within acceptable limits. However, OPEC+ restrictions apply to production, not exports, and oil for domestic consumption is not excluded from the quota.

OPEC's November report states that Baghdad reported production of 4.888 million barrels per day in October. OPEC's independent sources estimated the figure at 4.491 million barrels per day. The difference between the estimates amounts to nearly 400,000 barrels per day, and even the lower estimate exceeds Iraq's established limit by approximately 60,000 barrels.

International Energy Agency assessment

The International Energy Agency estimates Iraq's sustainable production capacity at 4.87 million barrels per day, substantially below the 6 million barrels per day claimed by Baghdad. Earlier this year, Iraq threatened to leave OPEC if quotas were allocated unsatisfactorily, but later withdrew the warning.

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