Iraq has resumed operations at the Al-Shib border crossing with Iran, which had been closed since October 21. At the same time, the country's authorities decided to temporarily close the Mandali crossing in Diyala province starting Friday, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Technical procedures at the border

Omar al-Waeli, head of Iraq's Border Ports Authority, said Al-Shib resumed operations after the necessary technical procedures were completed. The closure of Mandali is also intended to allow the relevant technical work to be carried out.

These decisions were made after Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein had earlier reported an official request from the US Treasury Department to Baghdad. According to him, the US agency asked for all border crossings with Iran to be closed, except for two.

Mediation between Tehran and Washington

Hussein also confirmed that Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's secret visit to Tehran was an attempt to bring the positions of Iran and the United States closer. On the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum, he told the Iraqi News Agency that Baghdad seeks to reduce tensions because of the economic consequences of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and losses resulting from the US war against Iran.

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According to an unnamed senior Iraqi government official, al-Zaidi conveyed a US message to Tehran containing a possible format for resolving the conflict. The Iranian side, according to the publication's source, asked for additional time to respond. The Fars agency reported that the Iraqi prime minister spent several hours in Tehran last Friday and met with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who heads the country's negotiating delegation.

Restrictions on Iranian aircraft

On November 11, the Iranian Football Federation said that Iraq had not allowed a direct flight carrying Iran's national team to land at Basra airport. The team was due to take part in a friendly tournament involving the national teams of Iraq, Lebanon and Palestine, so it traveled to Iran's Abadan, from where it was to reach Basra by car.

A representative of Iraq's Transport Ministry told the publication that Iranian aircraft are allowed to land only at Najaf airport. He added that the ban on Iranian aircraft landing at other Iraqi airports remains in force in order to avoid sanctions by the US Treasury Department.

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