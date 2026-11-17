Iraq has resumed crude oil exports to Turkey via the Kirkuk–Ceyhan pipeline. The initial pumping volume is 120,000 barrels per day, The National reports, citing the state-run Iraqi News Agency.

Plan to increase volumes

Iraqi Oil Minister Bassem Khudair said that pumping volumes through the 960-kilometre pipeline will gradually be increased to 500,000 barrels per day. According to him, this became possible after the successful completion of maintenance, restoration work, technical and operational tests.

The minister described the resumption of the route as a strategic step to expand Iraq's export capabilities and diversify oil supply routes. He also noted that the northern route makes it possible to sell crude oil without price discounts and provide additional revenue for the national economy.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other export routes

According to the publication, after the start of the war in Iran in February, Iraqi oil exports fell sharply, from 3.36 million barrels per day in February to 131,000 barrels per day in April. More than 90% of Iraq's budget is financed by dollar revenues from oil exports, with almost all supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Baghdad also announced the start of work on the new Basra–Haditha pipeline, with a capacity of 2.5 million barrels per day. In August, Iraq and Turkey concluded a one-year agreement to continue oil flows with an export capacity of 750,000 barrels per day.

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