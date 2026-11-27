Iraq’s SOMO has delayed the loading of oil cargoes totaling between 20 million and 30 million barrels. OilPrice reports this, citing Bloomberg and unnamed sources.

Some loadings postponed until December

The cargoes were due to be loaded in November. However, only some of them are planned to be loaded in the first ten days of December. The reason for the delay has not yet been established.

According to Bloomberg, buyers of Iraqi oil are seeking alternative cargoes with prompt delivery from the Middle East. Against this backdrop, prices for Middle Eastern oil have risen. The publication notes that buyers were seeking alternatives specifically in the region rather than in other parts of the world.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Risks of the route through the Strait of Hormuz

OilPrice names increased transportation risks through the Strait of Hormuz as one possible explanation — Iraq’s only sea route from the Persian Gulf to the open sea. At the same time, the publication stresses that this version has no official confirmation.

The report also notes that Iraq’s average daily oil production in October amounted to 4.6 million barrels. This is the country’s highest figure since 2019 and 540,000 barrels per day more than in September.

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