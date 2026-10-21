Iraqi authorities have announced possible legal measures against people who use the media to call for opposition to the plan to place all weapons under state control. The ruling Coordination Framework alliance confirmed its intention to resolve the issue of weapons outside state control by June 30, 2027, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Criminal complaints

The Prime Minister's Office instructed state institutions to ensure enforcement of the law and file criminal complaints against those who, through the media, incite opposition or attempt to obstruct decisions on the state's exclusive right to possess weapons. The government stressed that freedom of speech and media activity are guaranteed by the constitution, but must be exercised within the law, with respect for public order and citizens' rights.

The statement said that these freedoms cannot be used to incite violence or internal conflict, support weapons outside state control, or support banned groups. The government cited the constitution and Articles 2 and 4 of Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005 as the legal basis. It also referred to the position of the Supreme Judicial Council, according to which using, supporting, or threatening to use weapons outside state authority falls under this law.

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Position of parliament and security forces

Parliament Speaker Haybat al-Halbousi supported the government's legal measures, calling them necessary to preserve civil peace, enforce the law, and establish state control over all weapons. He added that those responsible must be held accountable while respecting constitutional rights, legal safeguards, and the principle of equality before the law.

Saad Maan, head of Iraq's Security Media Cell, said that specialized units are monitoring and analyzing cases of incitement and calls to obstruct disarmament decisions. According to him, no action will be taken without judicial authorization.

Condition concerning foreign troops

Baghdad says the disarmament plan will take effect after the withdrawal of international coalition forces. At the same time, Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said that Ankara would maintain its military presence in Iraq and Syria until it considers security at its borders fully guaranteed. The withdrawal of Turkish troops is one of the conditions that Iraqi armed groups put forward during negotiations on the initiative.

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