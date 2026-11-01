In Manama, Bahrain, Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qasim al-Aboudi said that Baghdad intends to remain neutral if the war between the United States and Iran resumes. He also assured that Iraq would do everything possible to prevent threats to Gulf states from originating from its territory, The National reports.

According to al-Aboudi, there is a broad national consensus in Iraq on non-interference in the conflict. He noted that sympathies for one side must not translate into concrete actions. The adviser stressed that the war had already caused significant damage to Iraq: for several months, the country was unable to export oil, and the economic situation was extremely difficult.

Control over armed groups’ weapons

Al-Aboudi said that Iraq had made noticeable progress in bringing weapons held by armed groups under state control. According to him, the issue was discussed over several months and formalized into a clear national framework.

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Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein previously said that the country expects to bring the weapons of armed groups under state control by June 30, 2027, despite resistance from some influential Iran-linked groups. The government initially set a deadline of September 30, when the US-led coalition’s military mission in Iraq was due to end, but later extended it to June 2027.

Relations with Kuwait and the ISIS threat

The adviser also reported Baghdad’s desire to resolve outstanding issues with Kuwait, including disputes over the maritime border and the Khor Abdullah waterway, the fate of Kuwaitis who went missing after Iraq’s 1990 invasion, as well as Kuwaiti property removed from the country at that time. In September, the sides agreed to establish a joint working group to address these issues.

Regarding the Islamic State group, al-Aboudi said that Iraq had largely defeated ISIS, although small groups of militants may still operate in remote areas. He described the security situation as under control and said that the country continues to cooperate with regional and international partners within the Global Coalition against ISIS, including on intelligence sharing.

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