Iraqi security forces reported that three suspected militants were killed in an airstrike in the Altun Kupri area of Kirkuk province. Another suspect was detained during the operation, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Iraq’s Security Media Cell under the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

Operation in the Altun Kupri area

According to the agency, the operation was carried out on Friday at 8:00 p.m. local time following intelligence surveillance conducted by the Military Intelligence Directorate. The strike was carried out by army aviation in the area of responsibility of the 32nd Infantry Brigade of the 8th Mechanized Division.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Detention of a suspect

Security forces also detained a suspect accused of transporting the three people killed in the airstrike. Search operations continued in the area after the operation, and the Security Media Cell said that additional details would be released later.

Kirkuk province remains one of the areas where counterterrorism operations are conducted in Iraq. In December 2017, the country declared victory over the Islamic State group, but its cells, according to the agency, continue to operate and carry out isolated attacks in the country’s northern, western and eastern regions.

Read us on