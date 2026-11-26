Iraqi authorities denied reports that army units were advancing towards semi-autonomous Kurdistan amid an escalating dispute between Baghdad and Erbil. Government spokesman Haider al-Abbudi told state television channel Al Iraqiya that no military units were moving towards the region.

As The National reports, the assurances came after a meeting at Baghdad Palace, whose participants agreed to hold a national dialogue to resolve constitutional tensions between the federal government and the Kurdistan authorities. The meeting was attended by President Nizar Amedi, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, Parliament Speaker Hebat al-Halbusi, and Supreme Judicial Council head Faiq Zaidan.

Dialogue scheduled for December 1

Zaidan stressed the need to adhere to the constitution. He noted that disputes over the interpretation of its provisions should be referred to the Federal Supreme Court. The meeting participants approved his initiative to hold a national dialogue under his auspices on December 1. Parties involved in the dispute between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government are to be included.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tensions intensified after Ali al-Zaidi ordered federal authorities to take control of border crossings run by the Kurdistan authorities and also demanded authority over oil fields controlled by Kurdish security forces. The regional government rejected the orders as unconstitutional, while stating its readiness to cooperate with federal authorities in combating corruption and calling for an end to oil smuggling throughout Iraq.

Court ruling and planned rallies

A day earlier, the Federal Supreme Court confirmed Baghdad's authority over border protection, border crossings, customs, fiscal policy, and oversight of oil and gas operations, including in territories administered by Kurdistan. The court also said that the federal government may deploy troops to protect international borders and oversee the work of services at all border crossings.

Rallies against Baghdad's decisions were scheduled for Thursday in Erbil and other cities in Kurdistan. The largest demonstration was expected in Erbil's city park near the historic citadel.

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