Iraq has increased oil exports to 3.6 million barrels per day. Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair al-Abadi told the Iraqi News Agency, OilPrice reports.

Export growth

In October, Iraq's exports were estimated at 3.4 million barrels per day, while in September they stood at 2.65 million barrels per day. According to the publication, the country increased supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, via a pipeline to the Turkish Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, and by trucks to Syria.

According to the minister, Iraq's oil revenues reached $8.8 billion in October and became the highest since the start of the war with Iran. He also reported unprecedented export volumes of fuel oil, sulfur, and petroleum distillate. Revenue from sales of these products exceeded $4.5 billion, he said.

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Assessment of production capacity

Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia, seeks to achieve a significant increase in the assessment of its production capacity. This assessment determines the baseline levels that may be used to set production quotas or cuts.

Baghdad disagrees with the OPEC+ assessment that the country can sustainably produce less than 5 million barrels per day. The Iraqi side wants the organization to recognize capacity at approximately 6 million barrels per day. Under the current OPEC+ agreement, Iraq's production ceiling is 4.431 million barrels per day.

Talks with US companies

The minister added that Iraq is discussing possible investments in several oil fields with US companies ExxonMobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips. OPEC+ has engaged external consultants to assess member countries' production capabilities before making decisions on permitted production volumes.

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