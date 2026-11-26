An Iraqi court is due to sentence 20 French nationals on Thursday who are accused of belonging to the Islamic State group (IS). This comes amid trials of thousands of jihadism suspects transferred to Iraq from neighbouring Syria.

As France 24 reports, the 20 men are part of a group of 47 French nationals who have been tried in Iraq since September after being transferred from Syria last year. Previously, 15 people from this group were sentenced to life imprisonment, while another was given 15 years in prison.

Among the defendants

Those awaiting a decision include Adrien Ghiar. He voiced IS's claim of responsibility for the 2016 attack in the French city of Nice, when a truck driver drove into a crowd during Bastille Day celebrations. Eighty-six people were killed.

The case also involves Thomas Collange, Romain Garnier, who worked for the group's radio station, and Quentin Le Brun, who appeared in a propaganda video. During the hearings, most of the defendants admitted guilt, while all expressed regret over joining the group. Some asked to be repatriated to France.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Jurisdiction and other proceedings

France has repatriated hundreds of family members of jihadists, but has largely refused to bring back men accused of involvement with the group. Some defendants said they had been only in Syria and therefore questioned the handling of their cases in Iraq.

Iraq is prosecuting them under anti-terrorism legislation for joining IS, regardless of whether they operated in Iraq or Syria. In February, the country also received more than 5,700 IS-linked detainees from more than 60 countries after they were transferred by the United States from Syria, where they had spent years in prisons controlled by Kurdish forces.

Trials of this group began on Sunday with hearings concerning Syrian nationals. Human rights organisations criticised the Iraqi proceedings, calling them rushed and lacking due process.

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